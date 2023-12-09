DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
East London Block Party presents: An Xmas Party with YOWL & very special guests.
Following a SOLD OUT first edition of East London Block Party in July, filling grassroots haunts The Old Blue Last, Strongroom and Jaguar Shoes with new music anoraks for a m...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.