The Roves - All Doom & Gloom

Ned Ashcroft, The Roves, Mopher, Seb Turner-Moore

The Victoria
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Roves - All Doom & Gloom
Get ready for an unforgettable night of diverse musical talent! London-based urban singer-songwriter Ned Ashcroft, known for his melodic sophistication, will showcase tracks from his debut album, "Softness: Songs For Broken Lovers," dropping in January 202...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
The Roves, Ned Ashcroft

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

