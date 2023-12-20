DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DAP Movie Milestones: Elf 20th Anniversary

Belgrave Music Hall
Wed, 20 Dec, 6:30 pm
FilmLeeds
£4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Celebrate 20 years of this oversized Elf in this special Christmas screening at Belgrave Music Hall. Free popcorn with every ticket!

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open6:30 pm
350 capacity

