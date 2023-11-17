DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Slophony : Slo & Momix

Voûte Virgo
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJMarseille
Free
About

La Slophony est de retour ce vendredi à La Voûte !

Pour cette nouvelle édition, Slo invite Momix !

Au programme : le meilleur du dancehall, de l'afrobeat, de l'amapiano, du shatta et du bouyon pour vous faire transpirer comme il se doit ! Alors préparez...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Slo et Voûte Virgo.

Venue

Voûte Virgo

44 Bd Jacques Saade, 13002 Marseille
Doors open11:00 pm

