Vive La Fête + Fragrance

Trabendo
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€29.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Vive la Fête, groupe électro belge composé d'Els Pynoo et de Danny Mommens, fête son 25e anniversaire. Et cela signifie qu'il est temps de faire la fête !

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par Take Me Out.
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Fragrance., Vive la Fête

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

