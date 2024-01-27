Top track

Cris Jacobs - Jack The Whistle And The Hammer

Cris Jacobs

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
$38.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

From Baltimore comes Cris Jacobs — an unexpectedly gritty soul-blues singer and guitarist with outlaw country ethos. Blending a variety of musical traditions, Jacobs creates a distinctive voice and sound of his own punctuated by emotive songwriting and exp...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall

Cris Jacobs

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

