Fleetmac Wood presents Wild Heart Disco

POPUP!
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:30 pm
GigsParis
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Not a tribute, but a rave and AV show that reworks the classic-rock sound of the Mac into a spectrum of electronic genres. Remixes of the hits and plenty of deep-cuts ready for the chiffon-filled dance floor. This is a tunnel-visioned, all-night journey....

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par POPUP!.

Lineup

FLEETMAC WOOD

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open10:30 pm
175 capacity

