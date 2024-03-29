Top track

Murder On The Dancefloor

Hannah Laing: Welcome To The Doof

Village Underground
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£17.85

Event information

Hannah Laing takes her Welcome to the Doof tour to London, bringing her in-demand brand of high-energy, bouncing dance music to the iconic Village Undeground for the first time.

Having showcased her hypnotic sound to some of the best crowds worldwide, Han...

Presented by AMAAD/LWE.

Lineup

Hannah Laing

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

