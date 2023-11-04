DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stratøs live !

The Goldfish
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Los Angeles based saxophonist, composer, producer, and photographer Stratøs brings his unique band to The Goldfish for the first time. Having embraced the melodies of the Cool School early in his development, Stratøs now leaves behind a unique sonic imprin...

Presented by The Goldfish.

Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

