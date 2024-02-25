DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Winterland SIX is back and bringing you THREE DAYS of non-stop music in the middle of Downtown, Jacksonville. We're not telling you who's playing....yet ;). But snag your primo listening spot now, we don't think you'll be disappointed.
A weekend for the w...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.