DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Winterland SIX 3-Day Pass 2024

James Weldon Johnson Park
23 Feb - 25 Feb 2024
GigsJacksonville
$90.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Winterland SIX is back and bringing you THREE DAYS of non-stop music in the middle of Downtown, Jacksonville. We're not telling you who's playing....yet ;). But snag your primo listening spot now, we don't think you'll be disappointed.

A weekend for the w...

Presented by Winterland.

Venue

James Weldon Johnson Park

135 Monroe Street West, Jacksonville, Florida 32202, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.