DJ Shadow

The Concert Hall
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
Toronto
For over 30 years, Josh Davis has expressed his passion, taste, and values through the music he creates as DJ Shadow. The name alone evokes a high watermark for instrumental hip-hop and composition.

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Collective Concerts.

DJ Shadow

The Concert Hall

888 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2J2, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

