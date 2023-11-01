Top track

Growing With The Weeds

Tourneforte + Clementine on Tour

DIFFERENT WRLD
Wed, 1 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tourneforte is an indie emo band from Myrtle Beach, SC

Clementine is a grunge/emo/punk band from Milwaukee, WI

Paper Pills is a trans/queer fronted alt rock group from Asheville, NC. The 5 piece combines singer Avis Atkins deep lyricism with the musical...

Presented by Different Wrld.

Lineup

2
Socialist Anxiety, Paper Pills, Suzie True and 2 more

Venue

DIFFERENT WRLD

701 Haywood Rd Suite 101, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

