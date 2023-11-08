DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

2 x .wav FINAL UPLOAD // LIVE ELECTRONICA & VISUAL

Grow
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
£6.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

An evening of expermintal live electornics, visuals and DJs in Hackney Wick

LIVE ACTS

ALPHE.STAEL

alphe.stael is a medium which expresses energy lying in the sphere of genre amongst electronica, techno, dance and alternative music. Inspired by artists a...

Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

