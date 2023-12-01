DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The future of minimal house in America has a name, Chase West. Welcome him late night to throw down. doors open the night of at 02:00am
This is a 21+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.