Top track

ChaseWest - LOVE + HAPPINESS

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ChaseWest

The Cut ATX
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:45 pm
DJAustin
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ChaseWest - LOVE + HAPPINESS
Got a code?

About

The future of minimal house in America has a name, Chase West. Welcome him late night to throw down. doors open the night of at 02:00am

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The Cut.

Lineup

ChaseWest

Venue

The Cut ATX

715 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.