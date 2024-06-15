Top track

Too Late for an Early Grave

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Reds, Pinks & Purples

The Hope & Ruin
Sat, 15 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
Selling fast
£15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Too Late for an Early Grave
Got a code?

About

The Reds, Pinks & Purples is the post-indie project of Glenn Donaldson from San Francisco who releases songs like monthly postcards to a loyal following, amassing a huge catalogue of cathartic guitar pop – releasing 8 LPs over the last 5 years. The band de...

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

The Reds, Pinks & Purples

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.