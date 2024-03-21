DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lord of the Isles & Ellen Renton

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.02
About

We are excited to present the quietly sublime, contemplative collaboration between acclaimed producer Lord of the Isles, and Scottish Poet Ellen Renton.

‘My Noise is Nothing’ the collaborative LP between Lord of The Isles and Scottish poet Ellen Renton wa...

Presented by Kings Place.

Lineup

Lord Of The Isles

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

