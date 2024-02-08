Top track

Mungos Hi Fi (Full Soundsystem Show)

Phonox
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5.50

About

The mighty Mungo's Hi Fi come to Phonox for a weighty session this February 2024 - and they will be bringing their full soundsystem with them!

Armed with tons of new and classic productions, as well as an ever-growing box of dubplates, the Dub music magic...

Lineup

Mungos Hi Fi

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open9:00 pm
550 capacity

