Betty Boo

Islington Assembly Hall
Sat, 15 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £30.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Betty Boo is a Hip Hop pioneer and 90’s icon, as well as a a multi-platinum selling, Brit- and Ivor Novello- Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer from West London.

In 1987, a chance meeting in McDonald's on Shepherd’s Bush Green with Public Enemy afte...

Presented by Senbla.
Lineup

Betty Boo

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
