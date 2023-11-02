Top track

ØTTA - LOWKEY TWERK

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fresco il giovedì universitario freschissimo

Kindergarten
Thu, 2 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ØTTA - LOWKEY TWERK
Got a code?

About

FRESCO - IL GIOVEDI UNIVERSITARIO FRESCHISSSSSIMO

Giovedì 2 Novembre | Dalle 23.00 fino a tardi

Stanche del solito giovedi universitario sempre uguale?

Servirebbe una rinfrescata, non trovate?

Beh ci abbiamo pensato noi: e arrivato FRESCO, il nuovo gio...

Presentato da Kinder SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.