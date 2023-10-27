DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tempest X Water Bear

Tempest
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJBrighton
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Our latest venture with the Water Bear Music College during the Summer was a perfect way to start the weekends. Sunny Thursday evenings with a backdrop of some of the best music around. It was so good...we have upgraded it to Friday, in a hope we can make...

Presented by Tempest Inn.

Venue

Tempest

King's Road, Brighton, BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.