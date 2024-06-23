DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Rite of Summer 2024

Laboratori d'Arts Contemplatives
Sun, 23 Jun, 11:00 am
GigsTavertet
€55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La segona edició de A Rite of Summer, el Festival d'Arts Contemplatives, s'està coent a amb talents internacionals i locals de diverses disciplines que faran d'aquesta festival una experiència inolvidable.

No t'ho perdis i adquireix ara la teva entrada am...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Laboratori d'Arts Contemplatives ( LAC ).
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Laboratori d'Arts Contemplatives

Carrer Del Castell, 08511 Tavertet, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:00 am

