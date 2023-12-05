Top track

Mountain - Tornado Wallace Remix

Got a code?

Tornado Wallace + Comich + Ponziano | Halley Club

Specka
Tue, 5 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53

About

Halley Club

Tornado Wallace (AUS)

Comichi

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.

Lineup

Tornado Wallace, Comich, David Ponziano

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

