DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rinse FM & fabric collide once again this December for a full-club Christmas takeover.
Stacks of Rinse residents and special guests join us for this one. Book in one last dance before the Holidays.
--------Entry 19+. Please remember to bring ID with you...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.