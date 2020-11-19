DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La domenica al cinema di BiG, con due proiezioni:
AGRILOGISTICS di Gerard Ortìn Castellvi (Spagna/UK 2022 – 21′) – V.O. con sottotitoli
Uno short doc che ritrae la vita movimentata all’interno di un capannone per la distribuzione di frutta e verdura...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.