Agrilogistic e Kokomo city

Cinema ABC
19 Nov - 20 Nov
FilmBari
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La domenica al cinema di BiG, con due proiezioni:

AGRILOGISTICS di Gerard Ortìn Castellvi (Spagna/UK 2022 – 21′) – V.O. con sottotitoli

Uno short doc che ritrae la vita movimentata all’interno di un capannone per la distribuzione di frutta e verdura...

Questo è un evento 16+
BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Venue

Cinema ABC

Via Guglielmo Marconi 41, 70132 Bari Bari, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

