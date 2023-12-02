DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Guacamayos al Sol : Cumbión vs Perreo

El Sol
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La Fiesta definitiva para darle hasta abajo sin complejos con dos invitadas de lujo. Madame Vacile desde Colombia, Selectora Musical, DJ y activista cultural. Como investigadora ha recolectado por muchos años una gran base musical y rítmica de Kenia, Ugand...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sol.

Lineup

Madame Vacile

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

