Sacred Beats | DJs and dancing all night long

Higher Ground
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
DJAustin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dance the night away at Higher Ground this Saturday with Last Kall, Ganimal, Sarah Pederzani and more.

Catch DJs at Higher Ground upstairs every weekend!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Higher Ground

Venue

Higher Ground

720 Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

