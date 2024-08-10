Top track

Nü Wavved: 70s & 80s New Wave, Post Punk, Synthpop

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 10 Aug 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£5.50

Nü Wavved is a monthly club night dedicated to playing the best New Wave, Synth Pop & Post Punk music that emerged from 1978 to the mid-eighties.

DJ's from 11pm - 3am

Expect to hear:

Blondie / The B52's / Talking Heads / Depeche Mode / DEVO / Gary Numan...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Be A Body Promotions.

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

