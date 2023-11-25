Top track

Lover's Rock (Reggae Classics club night)

The Joiner on Worship
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11

About

Celebrating all sounds of the old Caribbean. DJ's playing Lovers Rock, Reggae classics, and new and old school dancehall tunes all night. Last entry 1 am sharp.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by VIBE LDN.
Venue

The Joiner on Worship

2-4 Paul St, London EC2A 4JH, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

