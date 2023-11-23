DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nicky Summers SHAYA release party

Cafe KOKO
Thu, 23 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DJ NICKY SUMMERS HAS BEEN CONTINUOUSLY SOUGHT AFTER FOR HER INFECTIOUS ENERGY AND MORE RECENTLY, HER IMPACT IN THE AFRICAN ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC SCENE - SPECIFICALLY AMAPIANO, CONNECTING NEW AUDIENCES TO THE ENTHRALLING SOUND.

JOIN US FOR A CELEBRATION O...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KOKO.

Lineup

Nicky Summers, Mastaque, AB Dollars

Venue

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.