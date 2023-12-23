Top track

Pumare-ho! TV amb: ZA! + NEROBAMBOLA + SEWARD

El Pumarejo
Sat, 23 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tres grups de la casa s'ajunten simultàneament en tres escenaris contigus per celebrar un especial televisiu nadalenc alla Jools Holland, on es passaran la patata per torns d'un tema i compartiran proto-hits, receptes i alguns xistes i bocamolls. Després p...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Pumarejo.

Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

