DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Botanica Festival - Full Pass

Villa Ormond
31 May - 2 Jun 2024
DJSanremo
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FULL PASS (afterparty inclusi)
Vivi l'esperienza completa, due giorni e due notti di musica immersi nel verde di Villa Ormond, a due passi dal mare.

Live the full festival experience, two days and two nights of music surrounded by Villa Ormond's stunnin...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da F.C.S. s.r.l.s.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Villa Ormond

Corso Felice Cavallotti, 113, 18038 Sanremo IM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.