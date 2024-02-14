DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formed in 2021, Brooklyn based Lathe of Heaven delivers a powerful take on Post-Punk and New-Wave, pushing the boundaries of both genres into an untouched realm of sonic abstraction.
With melodic riffs, urgent rhythms and Science Fiction themed lyrics, Lo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.