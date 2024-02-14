Top track

Moon-driven Sea

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lathe of Heaven / LEASH

The White Hotel
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£12.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Moon-driven Sea
Got a code?

About

Formed in 2021, Brooklyn based Lathe of Heaven delivers a powerful take on Post-Punk and New-Wave, pushing the boundaries of both genres into an untouched realm of sonic abstraction.

With melodic riffs, urgent rhythms and Science Fiction themed lyrics, Lo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leash, Lathe Of Heaven

Venue

The White Hotel

Dickinson Street, Salford, M3 7LW, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.