Gush

bdrmm

The Joiners, Southampton
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Gush
Honeymooner & So Young presents: bdrmm at The Joiners, Southampton!

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Honeymooner & So Young Magazine
No Covid-19 entry requirements

bdrmm

The Joiners, Southampton

141 St Mary Street, Southampton SO14 1NS
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

