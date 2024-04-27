DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Astéréotypie

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

« Aucun mec ne ressemble à Brad Pitt dans la Drôme… La vie réelle est agaçante ! ». Tels sont les mots de Claire Ottaway, la nouvelle recrue d’Astéréotypie. La vie réelle est agaçante quand on s’y sent à l’étroit et que le mur de l’entendement est trop pro...

Tout public
Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

Lineup

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

