The Fauns: Live + Signing

Rough Trade Bristol
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From £12.50
About

Rough Trade Bristol is very excited to present an in-store live performance and signing from The Fauns. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'How Lost' released via Invada.

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

The Fauns

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

