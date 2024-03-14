Top track

Gideon w/ Left To Suffer, Fox Lake & No Cure

Zydeco
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 5:30 pm
GigsAtlanta
$25.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alabama's very own GIDEON return home to Birmingham for the MORE POWER. MORE PAIN. TOUR PART II with special guests Left To Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Reaction Presents.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
No Cure, Fox Lake, Left to Suffer and 1 more

Venue

Zydeco

2001 15th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205, United States
Doors open5:30 pm
600 capacity

