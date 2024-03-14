DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Alabama's very own GIDEON return home to Birmingham for the MORE POWER. MORE PAIN. TOUR PART II with special guests Left To Suffer, Fox Lake, and No Cure.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.