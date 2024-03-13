Top track

Pamela Badjogo - Toto

Pamela Badjogo

La Boule Noire
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La princesse de l'afro-pop bantoue Pamela Badjogo revient avec un nouvel album avec des invités

prestigieux dont Pat Thomas en featuring, et Kelly Khumalo. Après une tournée aux quatre

coins du globe avec son précédent opus, elle dévoile son nouveau spec...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Boule Noire & Raphia
Lineup

Pamela Badjogo

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

