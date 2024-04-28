Top track

Steph Strings

Blonde Venus
Sun, 28 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€11.50

About

Steph Strings est une autrice-compositrice-interprète australienne originaire de Melbourne, Victoria.
Influencée par The John Butler Trio, Kim Churchill et Ziggy Alberts, cette jeune guitariste combine le fingerstyle avec des éclats de percussions, celti...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par 4ème SENS.

Lineup

Steph Strings

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open6:00 pm

