Shore Style Christmas

Salty's Beach Bar
Sat, 30 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLake Como
$26.36

About

Stomp Out & Shore Style Punk Night present:

A Shore Style Christmas

Crown Of Thornz

Regulate

Reaching Out

Without Peace

Curate

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Shore Style Punk Night.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Crown of Thornz

Venue

Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main Street, Belmar, New Jersey 07719, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

