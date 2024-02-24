DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an amazing night to celebrate the album release "Marigold" from Molly O'Leary!!
The album was produced by Will Hoge in Nashville and will be released on Feb 24th, 2024. Openers TBA
6pm doors
7pm show
ALL AGES
