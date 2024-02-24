DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Molly O'Leary
Molly O'Leary (they/them) is an indie folk/rock singer-songwriter from New Bedford, Massachusetts. Whether performing with the full band, as a duo with lead guitarist John Fernandes, or solo, Molly hits the heart strings of audiences with th
Join us for an amazing night to celebrate the album release "Marigold" from Molly O'Leary!!
The album was produced by Will Hoge in Nashville and will be released on Feb 24th, 2024. Opening acts are Justin Arena and Rowan & Beautifully Human.
6pm doors
7...
