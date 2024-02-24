Top track

Molly O'Leary - Lion's Gate

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Molly O’Leary “Marigold” Album Release

Askew Bar & Lounge
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Molly O'Leary - Lion's Gate
Got a code?

Event information

Join us for an amazing night to celebrate the album release "Marigold" from Molly O'Leary!!

The album was produced by Will Hoge in Nashville and will be released on Feb 24th, 2024. Openers TBA

6pm doors

7pm show

ALL AGES

This is an all ages event
Presented by Alchemy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Molly O'Leary

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.