Top track

Je pense à toi

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

METEO MIRAGE

La Maroquinerie
Thu, 4 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Je pense à toi
Got a code?

About

Météo Mirage produit des chansons aux textes ciselés et aux sonorités naviguant entre french touch, pop et chanson française. Avec leur second EP « Libre » sorti au printemps 2023, le groupe multiplie les live et performe toujours avec une énergie débordan...

Tout public
Présenté par L Productions.

Lineup

Météo Mirage

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.