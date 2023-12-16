Top track

Mirage - Original

SBCLTR & DeepSpace Present: Goldcap

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bringing 2023 to a close with a special extended set by GOLDCAP.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SBCLTR.

Lineup

Goldcap

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

