Trance a Lento - Techno Tropicale

Cieloterra
Thu, 30 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La techno e la musica elettronica del futuro avranno due caratteristiche: saranno ipnotiche e con suoni ancestrali ed acidi fuoriusciti dalle viscere dei primi vagiti del genere umano.

Da questo giovedì fino al plenilunio vi portiamo nel nostro nuovo form...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da L'Attimo Fuggente S.r.l..
Lineup

A-Tweed

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

