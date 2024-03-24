Top track

VICTORIA CANAL w/ Lucy Clearwater

Metro Baltimore
Sun, 24 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

VICTORIA CANAL

w/ Lucy Clearwater

Sunday, March 24th, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

For almost two years, singer-songwriter Victoria Canal used her gift primarily as a way to process grief. The result of this transformative period wa...

All ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Lucy Clearwater, Victoria Canal

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

