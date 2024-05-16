Top track

The Staves - Good Woman

The Staves

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 16 May 2024, 7:30 pm
£27.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

The Staves are excited to announce their new album All Now, produced by John Congleton (Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen), to be released on 22nd March 2024. Today’s announcement follows the recent release of ‘You Held It All’, the band’s first release on Com...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

The Staves

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

