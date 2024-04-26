DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
London-based alternative guitar band Hatcham Social are brothers Toby Kidd and Finn Kidd, respectively on vocals and drums.
Debut Release - 'You Dig The Tunnel, I'll Hide The Soil' 2009
Second Release - 'About Girls' 2012, 'Cutting Up The Present Leaks O...
