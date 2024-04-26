Top track

Hatcham Social - Life In An Endless Love Song

Hatcham Social

Justines
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMargate
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London-based alternative guitar band Hatcham Social are brothers Toby Kidd and Finn Kidd, respectively on vocals and drums.

Debut Release - 'You Dig The Tunnel, I'll Hide The Soil' 2009

Second Release - 'About Girls' 2012, 'Cutting Up The Present Leaks O...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Justines.

Lineup

Hatcham Social

Venue

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

