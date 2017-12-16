DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

INVOLUZIONE DELL’EVOLUZIONE DELLA SOLUZIONE

CityLab 971
16 Dec - 17 Dec
WorkshopRoma
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SPAZIOMENSA è un artist-run space che si configura come luogo di accoglienza e di sperimentazione. Nel suo primo anno di attività, lo spazio si è posto l’obiettivo divalorizzare il fermento artistico romano, ospitando al suo interno un nucleo di artistie c...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Venue

CityLab 971

Via Salaria, 971, 00138 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.